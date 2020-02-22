DCHS elects board members, officers

Recently, two new members were welcomed to serve on the board of directors for the Delaware County Historical Society. Ceena Dinovo Baker, a lifelong Delaware resident, was elected to serve a three-year term from January 2020 to December 2022. She previously served on the boards of the Delaware Community Market, People in Need, and the Grady Hospital Auxiliary Board. She currently serves on the board of the Delaware County District Library. She has been employed as a CPA and senior manager for 30 years at Maloney + Novotny LLC.

Semi-retired CEO Michael Butler was appointed to fill an unexpired term and will serve until December 2021. He has served on the boards of Alpha Industries and Kent State University. Butler currently serves on the boards of the Delaware County District Library and the YMCA.

Outgoing board members Matt Kear and Lynn Foreman were recognized for their years of service to the Delaware County Historical Society.

Four incumbent board members were re-elected to serve an additional term and include Sherry Carmichael, a sixth generation Powell/Liberty Township resident who served as president of the Powell-Liberty Historical Society; retired physician Alice Frazier; Insurance ggent and longest serving board member Jack Hilborn; and Mary Ann McGreevey, who is retired from the State of Ohio and serves as the assistant treasurer of the board.

Officers were elected at the January board meeting and include David Hejmanowski as board president, replacing Jack Hilborn; Hilborn has stepped into the executive vice president position. Alice Frazier will serve as vice president of development, and continuing their roles as treasurer and secretary will be Ralph Au and Jan Fleischmann, respectively. Hejmanowski said, “I’m thrilled to be involved as a board member and as the new board president of the Delaware County Historical Society. Not being a Delaware native, I’ve loved learning about the county’s history over the last 20 years. Our history informs how we got where we are, and how we decide where we’re going.”

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

