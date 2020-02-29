Construction underway on village parking lot

SUNBURY — A long-awaited project in the village is finally starting to happen — the parking lot at West Cherry and South Columbus streets.

When completed, village officials have said the area will act as a gateway to the Town Square.

Currently a gravel lot, the village’s engineering status report states the project includes “drainage improvements that will connect to the storm sewer currently being installed on West Cherry Street. Preliminary plans provide 14 parking spaces and a landscaped open space on the corner.”

Although the report states work will begin in March, Sunbury-based Facemyer Company is already excavating on the site. “Contractor is confident they can finish by May 15, 2020, even with a late start,” the report states.

“No parking will be permitted in that area effective Sunday, Feb. 23, until completion of the project (ETA end of May),” states the village’s Facebook page.

Across the street on the square, brick repairs are being done to the Town Hall. “This project will replace broken brick, remove the inappropriate grout, repoint the grout with appropriate grout, remove and replace broken window sills and lintels …, caulk windows and doors, and waterproof the brick,” states the report. There will also be power-washing to remove the overspray of mortar on the brick edges, and once dry, sealer applied to the building.

The town hall is a symbol of Sunbury in the center of its historic district. Over the years, the New England-style building and square have been the focal point of the community, housing various groups and still used during annual activities. It can be rented for $25 an hour up to three hours, or $100 for the day.

In other news, the village is seeking residents to serve on its new Sunbury Board of Zoning Appeals. The six-member BZA can grant variances on property use and hear appeals of administrative decisions, making its rulings based on existing zoning laws. Apply with a cover letter and resume online (see sunburyohio.org) or at the Administrative Office, 9 E. Granville St.

Boy Scout Troop 701 from Sunbury visited the village’s Mayor’s Court Feb. 4. They discussed citizenship with Magistrate Michael Moran, a former Eagle Scout. The Mayor’s Court is every other Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the third floor of the Town Hall.

Construction is currently underway to expand the Kroger in Sunbury. The store remains open.

A crew digs at the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets in Sunbury on a snowy Thursday morning to construct a new parking lot. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_DSCF6836.jpg A crew digs at the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets in Sunbury on a snowy Thursday morning to construct a new parking lot. Gary Budzak | The Gazette https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_Sunbury-1.jpg Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.