Regional Planning Commission approves Concord rezoning

During its Feb. 27 meeting, the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission gave conditional approval to a rezoning request in Concord Township that could become a 740-unit subdivision.

Applicant Metro Development is seeking to rezone 254 acres on the west side of Dublin Road, south of Moore Road, from Farm Residential to a Planned Residential District. This would “facilitate the construction of 740 total housing units (100 condominiums, 120 multi-family garden units, and 530 single-family lots),” states the RPC report. This development, the Concord Highlands subdivision, expands “a zoning-approved subdivision with the same name,” the report states.

The development would be in the Buckeye Valley Local School District.

The Concord Township website has Concord Highlands listed as an approved development. A map of that plan, dated May 4, 2017, had 95 lots. The township trustees approved that rezoning May 17, 2017. Concord residents filed a petition to add a referendum to the November ballot that year to overturn that rezoning as well as for Riverside Highlands, another Metro Development subdivision. However, the Delaware County Board of Elections disqualified the petition due to invalid signatures.

In its report, the RPC notes the Concord Township 2018 Comprehensive Plan “indicates this area would be residential.” However, the density proposes a 2.9 units per gross acre, higher than the recommended 1.5 units per gross acre. The staff recommended conditional approval of the density divergence “provided that a more direct collector route is provided within the development … and providing for public access to open space.” There were four other conditions, regarding condominium style, parking, spacing and lighting.

The rezoning request will next go to Concord Township.

Also at the meeting, the RPC gave its approvals to:

• Allowing the expansion of Sunbury Storage at the south side of US 36/SR 37, east of Domigan Road, in Berkshire Township;

• Maple Glen, a 14-lot subdivision on 19 acres at the east side of Africa Road, north of Plumb Road, in Berlin Township;

• A variance requested by Trustee John Hill Jr., of Kingston Township, for Kingston Meadows to permit six lots for a proposed 23-acre subdivision on a common access driveway on the south side of SR 521 and Carter’s Corner Road;

• Section 4 of The Heathers at Golf Village, 27 lots on 12 acres at the east side of Sawmill Parkway, south of Hyatts Road, in Liberty Township;

• The extension of Emil’s Way at Slate Ridge on the south side of Home Road, east of US 23, in Orange Township.

These items will next be heard by the trustees of their respective townships.

The illustrative plan for Concord Highlands in 2017. The developer is seeking to expand the subdivision. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Map.jpg The illustrative plan for Concord Highlands in 2017. The developer is seeking to expand the subdivision. Courtesy illustration | Concord Township

