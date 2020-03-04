Work continues on new Genoa Twp. police station

GALENA — The rainy weather of the past week has raised water levels around eastern Delaware County, but that hasn’t stopped construction on Genoa Township’s new police station.

“If you haven’t driven by the northwest corner of Big Walnut Road and state Route 3 lately, you will want to do so,” wrote Trustee Connie M. Goodman in the current township newsletter. “Rapid progress is being made on our new police station made possible by the levy approved by voters in November 2018.”

Genoa’s current police facility was built in the 1970s, originating from a picnic building. The new 16,387-square-foot station is budgeted at $6.8 million. The new site, previously purchased by the township for about $500,000; is across the street from the old police station and the fire station. It was once the home of the American Legion, which was demolished and abated due to asbestos.

Once the bond levy was approved, the final design and budget was approved by the trustees last February. Seven companies bid on the project, with Gutknecht Construction receiving the contract. Construction began at the end of October, although weather canceled the groundbreaking ceremony.

This February, the foundation and walls began to emerge from the ground.

“I had the opportunity to don a hard hat to see the foundation taking shape,” Goodman said. “Wet weather caused a slight delay, but we are still on schedule for opening by the end of this year.”

The Genoa Township Maintenance Department was able to acquire 12,000 cubic yards of free fill dirt and were able to grade it themselves at the work site. This has helped to reduce construction costs by $200,000, Goodman said. In addition, the department performed site clearing prior to construction.

In other development news, the township’s Facebook page states BrightPath Active Learning had its groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 28. The 5,600-square-foot day care center with six classrooms will be built on just over an acre at Chandler Court, Westerville. It is just down the road from Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant and across from Feazel Roofing and Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

BrightPath currently rents the lower level of American Baptist Church on Schrock Road in Westerville. Owner/founder Erica Wares told the trustees they planned to keep that location, and their vehicles could be left there if needed to prevent overflow parking.

The Genoa BrightPath is expected to employ nine people, and offer preschool, kindergarten enrichment, and after-school programming for children as young as 3 to fifth graders.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Genoa-Township.jpeg This vacant lot will become a day care facility in Genoa Township. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Genoa-Child-care-lot.jpg This vacant lot will become a day care facility in Genoa Township.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

