Soil Health Workshop set for March 10

Rick Clark, a fifth-generation farmer from Williamsport, Indiana, will speak at a free Soil Health Workshop on Tuesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Mount Gilead.

The two-part workshop will begin with the Benefits of Growing Grains from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The second session will cover the Economics of Regenerative Farming from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided courtesy of The Nature Conservancy.

Clark is focused on improving soil health through no-till, cover crops, and crop rotations. He has been recognized for his many contributions to agriculture, receiving Dannon’s Sustainable Farmer of the Year, Land O’Lakes Outstanding Sustainability Award, and Field to Market’s 2019 Farmer of the Year.

The workshop is free and sponsored by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Be the Change for Clean Water, a regional coalition of 10 central Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Districts and their partners (bethechangeforcleanwater.org).

The workshop will be held at the Ag Credit Community Room located at 5362 U.S. Route 42, Mount Gilead.

Please call Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District to make your reservation at 419-946-7923. To view a workshop flyer, please visit https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Delaware-SWCD.jpg

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.