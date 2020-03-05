Closer look at Delaware Township

Delaware Township is shaped a bit like a square around much of the city of Delaware. And while the city gets the bulk of the media attention, the township with the same name is an integral part of the county.

The township was founded in 1808, and its website states Delaware Township has a population of more than 2,000 people and about 12 miles of roads. Its subdivisions include Myers Glen and Royal Dornoch, along with a visitor attraction in the Stratford Ecological Center.

At its 2020 organizational meeting held Dec. 19, 2019, Roger Van Sickle was elected the chairman of the Delaware Township Board of Trustees for 2020. Kevin Hennessy was elected vice chairman, and Randy Ormeroid was elected executive member. Ormeroid was the chairman through 2019.

Van Sickle was appointed as the township’s Fire Department representative; Hennessy was appointed Health Department representative; Ormeroid the EMA representative; Zoning Commission member William Piper the Regional Planning representative; Zoning Inspector Jerry Schweller Regional Planning alternate; and Van Sickle, Hennessy and Fiscal Officer Barbara Thomas on the Audit Committee. The fiscal officer’s duties include fund investing, fund transfers, tax settlements and receiving employment applications.

Delaware Township’s road superintendent is Larry Starling. The township website states 2019 road projects included Braumiller and Law roads; Homestead Lane; Hull Drive; Myers Glen; and Vernon Avenue.

Chris Betts, assistant district attorney for the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, was approved as legal counsel for Delaware Township.

The 2020 trustee meetings are at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, with the exception of March. The Delaware County Board of Elections will be using the Township Hall at 2590 Liberty Road on March 16-17 for the primary election. The March township meeting will be on March 19.

The Delaware Township Hall can also be rented for free by residents living in the township, or for a fee for those individuals living elsewhere. For more information, call caretaker Diane Brown at 740-363-2837.

The Delaware Township Hall, which can be rented, is located at 2590 Liberty Road, Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_DSCF6855.jpg The Delaware Township Hall, which can be rented, is located at 2590 Liberty Road, Delaware. Gary Budzak | The Gazette The John Young Park is next to the Delaware Township Hall. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_DSCF6853.jpg The John Young Park is next to the Delaware Township Hall. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.