Unidentified human remains found in city

The City of Delaware Police Department report it will likely take weeks before officials are able to positively identify human remains found on Winston Drive Thursday evening.

Police reported Friday morning that at approximately 5:53 p.m. Thursday, the department received a call from a Sulu Road resident who reported they discovered a body in the thicket located between the Winston Road cul-de-sac and U.S. Route 42 near the Wesleyan Woods subdivision on the city’s south side. Police arrived minutes later and opened an investigation.

The police department issued a statement Friday stating local law enforcement will be working with the Delaware County Coroner’s Office to determine the identity of the remains. Police report the preliminary findings indicate the remains are those of an adult male.

On Friday, Delaware Police Capt. Adam Moore said it will likely be weeks before a positive identification can be made because of the state of the remains.

The remains have been transferred to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, who is assisting Delaware County coroner with the autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

