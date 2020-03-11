Library seeks voter support

On Election Day, voters in the village of Ashley and Oxford Township will vote on whether or not to approve a five-year, 2-mill replacement levy for the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library located at 302 E. High St., Ashley.

The levy would replace the five-year 1.8-mill levy set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.

Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Director Amee Sword said the library receives $131,235.09 from the Public Library Fund, while the Village of Ashley and Oxford Township provide an additional $70,000 in revenue for the library. The replacement levy would generate $97,000 a year and would cost $70 per $100,000 of valuation.

Sword said the funds are necessary to update and maintain the library.

“The additional funds will be used to upgrade staff and public computers, replace infrastructure for public internet access, and maintain the building, as well as update areas of the building with comfortable seating, all while continuing our collection and programming options, including new items of interest to our patrons,” Sword said.

She added the library provides many benefits to the community.

“The Wornstaff Library has over 19,000 books as well as 2,900 DVDs for patrons to borrow,” Sword said. “It subscribes to 55 magazines and has access to over 400,000 digital items through the Ohio Digital Library. Wornstaff is a member of the COOL consortium, which allows patrons to borrow items from 12 other Ohio libraries.”

Sword added the library has a variety of programs that will require funding in order to continue.

“We offer multiple children’s programs which include weekly preschool storytime and a monthly homeschool program, as well as several programming options for adults,” she said. “The building provides free Wi-Fi access and five public computers and laptops for patrons’ use. The library has meeting room space which can be reserved for outside organizations. Finally, the library is a welcoming and safe place for our community to visit.”

Sword said if the levy fails, the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees will need to make a decision about returning to the ballot in November. She said the board would decide at that time if the November levy would be a replacement or a renewal levy.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

