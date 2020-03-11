OWU cancels in-person classes, public events

Following the recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Wesleyan University is implementing the following protocols to help stem the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus):

• All classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, as faculty prepare to offer all classes remotely.

• All classes will be taught utilizing remote teaching and learning from Wednesday, March 18, through Sunday, March 29. (This time period will be reassessed as needed in response to changing COVID-19 conditions.)

• All students are strongly encouraged to return or remain at home after spring break until in-person classes resume. Students who need to remain on campus are being required to register for housing. Food service will continue for them. The on-campus fitness center, strength and conditioning room, and aquatics center will be closed.

• All events, except athletic events, are canceled through March 29. No spectators will be admitted at indoor athletics events; spectators will be permitted at outdoor events.

• OWU campus offices will remain open for business, and we will continue to welcome prospective students and families. Staff are expected to continue to report to campus and will work with their direct supervisors if remote work locations are needed.

• Students, faculty, and staff who traveled during spring break are being asked to complete a travel registry form. This will help us know who may need additional follow-up related to risk exposure. Per information from the Delaware General Health District and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), we also are asking travelers to monitor their health for 14 days after returning to campus. This includes taking and recording their temperature twice a day and following good health guidelines including not going to public areas if they are running a fever.

• Anyone scheduled to participate in University-sponsored travel must get approval for their trip. (Please note: University travel continues to be restricted to countries with an elevated coronavirus risk including those with Centers for Disease Control Watch (Level 1), Alert (Level 2), or Warning (Level 3) designations and/or countries with U.S. Department of State Level 3 or Level 4 travel alerts/warnings.)

As of this writing, Ohio Wesleyan will continue to operate the Early Childhood Center. In all instances, including ECC attendance, we ask people not to come to campus if they are feeling sick, running a fever, have a compromised immune system, or have other health concerns.

The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and Ohio Wesleyan will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with public health officials to determine whether changes are needed to these protocols.

For more information and resources, visit www.owu.edu/COVID19.

