EQIP deadline fast approaching

Friday, March 20, is the deadline for agricultural producers to sign up for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

EQIP is a voluntary conservation program that helps agricultural producers protect the environment while promoting agricultural production.

NRCS conservationists provide technical and financial assistance to implement conservation practices, which can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil, and improved wildlife habitat.

Financial assistance is available in a variety of agricultural categories such as forestry, cropland, pasture operations, and organic. Several special projects are also available which address forestry management, water quality, improving pollinator populations and wildlife habitat, pasture improvements, and more.

To view all of the categories for Ohio, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/oh/home/ and look under Highlights for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program link.

To learn more, or to make an appointment, call the NRCS Delaware Field Office at 740-362-4011.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

