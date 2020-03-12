COVID-19 prevention protocols at DCDL

Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health and Delaware General Health District, the Delaware County District Library is implementing the following protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) within library branches:

• All toys have been removed from children’s play areas to be disinfected and stored until further notice.

• All Paws for Reading programs have been canceled for the months of March-May, per the guidance of Therapy Dogs International. This helps protect the health of the dogs, their handlers, and those they visit.

• Regular loan periods and limits will be relaxed. Individuals may contact their library branch with questions or concerns.

• All other programs involving animals will make reasonable accommodations based on the animal handlers’ preferences.

• All programs on library property that involve preparing, dispensing or serving food will no longer have food. Gatherings may continue to take place to discuss cookbooks or cooking techniques.

• Programs taking place off library premises will continue to meet, based on the local establishment’s hours and protocols.

• Some programming may move outdoors, when weather allows. Classes will still meet in their scheduled meeting spaces, then move outdoors as a group.

• Hands-on activities will follow a strict cleaning protocol with all implements used sanitized immediately preceding and following program hours.

• Hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfectant wipes will be available for individual use at all public service desks.

• Community & Family Outreach Services will follow guidance from individual daycare and senior living facilities.

“It is our hope that these reasonable measures will help the library maintain our basic services as long as we safely can, while still making good choices for our staff and public,” said Delaware County District Library Director George Needham. “These protocols demonstrate good choices and transparency in how we plan to manage library operations moving forward.”

Patrons are encouraged to take this opportunity and familiarize themselves with the library’s digital resources, available to cardholders 24/7. Library cards may be created online, which will give users a code to access streaming and eBook services, along with many credible research resources.

In all instances, we ask people not to come to any library branch if they are feeling sick, running a fever, have a compromised immune system, or have other health concerns. Patrons may call in to their local branch with questions or email askus@delawarelibrary.org.

The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and the Delaware County District Library will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with public health officials to determine whether changes are needed to these protocols.

For ongoing information about the Delaware County District Library and its policies or procedures, please visit www.delawarelibrary.org/press-room where updates will be posted regularly.

Communications Manager Nicole Fowles is available at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or (740) 362-3861.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.