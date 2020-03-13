POWELL — Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) public health concerns, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be taking precautionary measures at its park and closing its public indoor facilities and rides, and temporarily canceling its events, tours and programs beginning Saturday, March 14 until at least Monday, April 6, 2020.

At this time, most outdoor animal habitats will remain open and some food and beverage offerings will be available, though on a limited basis. Guests will receive half off admission prices, and refunds will be issued for events, tours and programs.

As always, the health and safety of our guests, team members and the animals in our care is our top priority. The Columbus Zoo continues to closely monitor the developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Columbus Zoo performs regular and thorough cleaning and disinfecting. For our guests’ safety and convenience, hand wash stations and alcohol-based sanitizers are also available throughout our facility.

In accordance with health guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we encourage our staff, volunteers and guests to wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and to make use of the hand sanitizers stationed throughout the Zoo. Additionally, we recommend that staff, guests and volunteers avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and, for the safety of others, remain at home if they feel ill.

Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, as well as other federal, state and local authorities, including the Ohio Department of Health, Delaware County Public Health Department and Columbus Public Health Department.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Zoo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Submitted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.