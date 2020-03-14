BV halts classes, events

In response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order Thursday to close schools for a period of several weeks due to the crisis surrounding the coronavirus, Buckeye Valley Local Schools will close its doors to students starting Monday, March 16, through at least Friday, April 3.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Buckeye Valley Superintendent Andy Miller writes while the current goal is to have classes resume on Monday, April 6, “this is a rapidly changing situation that may include an extended duration of school closure.”

The district also announced all extracurricular activities have been suspended as of Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Buckeye Valley community, Athletic Director Mike Yinger writes, “This shutdown of activities includes all athletic practices, scrimmages, games, meets, open gyms, conditioning, weightlifting, offseason sporting activities, and the like. This also includes the use of the following facilities: Buckeye Valley High School, Buckeye Valley Middle School, East and West Elementary Schools, Buckeye Valley weight room, and all athletic fields. All facilities mentioned above are also unavailable to outside groups for use for meeting, gatherings, sporting events/practices, tours, or the like during this same time period.”

Yinger adds the decision was made with “much thought and consideration for the health and well-being of our students, staff, community and visitors. We want to be certain that we are a part of the solution in helping to minimize the spread of the virus. We will re-evaluate the continuation of activities when appropriate as more information becomes available regarding the COVID-19 virus over the next couple of weeks.”

During the closure period, school activities and all meetings scheduled to take place within the district have been canceled as well.

“District leaders and teachers are building out a plan to implement remote learning and other services,” Miller writes. “More information will be forthcoming.

“During this rapidly changing situation, we will continue to be proactive in our efforts to learn more and act accordingly. The district is exploring options to best serve our school community,” he adds.

The district will be sharing information with all parents via email communications and on the district website.

“Undoubtedly, this is an unprecedented challenge for everyone in our community. It is also an opportunity for us to come together,” Miller writes. “In the days and weeks ahead, we must all show a level of grace and patience as we adapt to this extended, yet temporary, change to our everyday lives. Let us all be an example of how to handle a crisis and prevail.”

