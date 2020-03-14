DCDL programs canceled, branches to close March 17

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation is rapidly changing, the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) is making appropriate accommodations in the public interest. Effective immediately all library programs are canceled through Sunday, April 5. At this time, all library locations will operate on their regular schedules through Monday, March 16, then close to the public through Sunday, April 5. The Library plans to re-open to the public on Monday, April 6.

These precautions are made in the interest of public safety and the prevention of community spread.

During the current COVID-19 emergency, all physical material due dates will be extended to Monday, April 13. During this time, patrons are advised to refrain from returning materials or bringing donations of used books and other materials for the Friends of the Library.

Additionally, all Friends of the Library events will be canceled and rescheduled for a later date, and Little Free Libraries managed by DCDL have been stocked with extra books.

Patrons may email questions regarding the library’s digital collections, library card PINs and error messages to askus@delawarelibrary.org. Digital resources remain available 24/7 for patrons’ use and librarian recommendations are available at www.delawarelibrary.org.

The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and the Delaware County District Library will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with public health officials.

For ongoing information about the Delaware County District Library and its policies or procedures, please visit www.delawarelibrary.org/press-room where updates will be posted regularly. Contact Communications Manager Nicole Fowles at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org or (740) 362-3861.

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

