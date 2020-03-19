DGHD confirms another case of COVID-19

A second case of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, has been detected in Delaware County, the Delaware General Health District announced Thursday afternoon.

The person is in their mid-20s and recently returned from a trip (March 13-16) to Boston.

“Individual was never hospitalized and is currently recovering in isolation at home,” the DGHD states on its Facebook page. “Close contacts of this individual have been advised by the health district to self-quarantine at home and monitor for any symptoms. The DGHD Disease Control and Response Unit will contact anyone who needs to know or take action, including the need for isolation or quarantine.”

As in the first case, no additional demographic was released to protect each person’s privacy.

The first confirmed case was announced Wednesday afternoon by Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson. That person is in their 50s, was never hospitalized, and is recovering in isolation at home.

Hiddleson said the first person “attended the Council of Residency Directors in Emergency Medicine conference in New York City from to March 7-11. The conference organizers have announced that four to five cases have been confirmed from this conference. This conference had around 1,300 attendees.”

DGHD staff are prepared for a pandemic, Hiddleson said, although the district doesn’t provide testing or treatment for COVID-19.

“If you are sick, contact your primary care provider, your regular doctor, by phone to discuss your symptoms,” she said.

In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton have issued orders closing many public places and events, such as Tuesday’s primary election, in order to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

“It is expected this disease will continue to spread,” Hiddleson said. “If we can limit the community’s exposure to this disease, as difficult as it may be, we can make a tremendous impact on reducing the number of cases and lives lost. Our health care system will not be able handle the large number of sick patients, as we’ve seen in the other impacted countries, if we do not implement these strategies.”

She said the strategies include “practicing social distancing of 3 to 6 feet, staying home if you are sick, washing your hands and sanitizing often, and covering your coughs and sneezes” in your sleeve.

The DGHD has opened a COVID Call Center at 740-368-1700 and dial 1 to connect, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Ohio Department of Health Call Center is also available to answer questions daily by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 119 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state. Twenty-four different counties have had at least one person test positive for the virus, and 33 individuals with the virus have been hospitalized in the state.

There are 10,755 confirmed cases in the United States. There have been 68 deaths in Washington state, 20 deaths in New York state, 16 deaths in California, nine deaths in Florida, seven deaths in Louisiana, five deaths in New Jersey; four deaths in Georgia; three deaths each in Michigan, Oregon and Texas; two deaths each in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana and Virginia; and one death each in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and South Dakota. Worldwide, there 230,055 confirmed cases; with 9,358 total deaths; and 84,557 total recoveries.

