Third case of coronavirus confirmed

A third case of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, has been detected in Delaware County, the Delaware General Health District announced Friday afternoon.

“Latest case includes individual in 30s with recent travel history to New York state,” the DGHD states on its Facebook page. “Individual was never hospitalized and is currently recovering in isolation at home. Close contacts of this individual have been advised by the health district to self-quarantine at home and monitor for any symptoms. The DGHD Disease Control and Response Unit will contact anyone who needs to know or take action, including the need for isolation or quarantine.”

The other two cases are also recovering in isolation at their homes, the DGHD said. No other demographics are being released to protect each person’s privacy.

The first confirmed case was announced Wednesday afternoon by Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson. That person is in their 50s and attended the Council of Residency Directors in Emergency Medicine conference in New York City on March 7-11. The conference, which had 1,300 attendees, has four to five confirmed cases.

The second case of the coronavirus was announced Thursday afternoon. That individual is in their mid-20s and recently returned from a trip to Boston March 13-16.

DGHD staff are prepared for a pandemic, Hiddleson said, although the district doesn’t provide testing or treatment for COVID-19.

“If you are sick, contact your primary care provider, your regular doctor, by phone to discuss your symptoms,” she said.

In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton have issued orders closing many public places and events, such as the March 7 primary election, in order to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. DeWine has also asked employers to take their employees’ temperatures when they come to work.

A fact sheet issued by ODH states, “People who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus: fever, cough and difficulty breathing.”

On Friday, DeWine issued an executive order closing all senior care facilities in the state by the end of the day Monday.

“It is expected this disease will continue to spread,” Hiddleson said in her statement Wednesday. “If we can limit the community’s exposure to this disease, as difficult as it may be, we can make a tremendous impact on reducing the number of cases and lives lost. Our health care system will not be able handle the large number of sick patients, as we’ve seen in the other impacted countries, if we do not implement these strategies.”

She said the strategies include “practicing social distancing of 3 to 6 feet, staying home if you are sick, washing your hands and sanitizing often, and covering your coughs and sneezes” in your sleeve.

The DGHD has opened a COVID Call Center at 740-368-1700 and dial 1 to connect, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ODH Call Center is also available to answer questions daily by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first death in Ohio from the coronavirus was announced Thursday by DeWine: Mark Wagoner Sr., 76, a Lucas County resident.

According to data from Microsoft, there are 16,621 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 225 deaths and. Worldwide, there are 267,920 confirmed cases with 11,187 deaths and 90,603 recoveries.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

