Ostrander mayor declares state of emergency in village

Ostrander Mayor Robert J. Taylor declared a state of emergency Thursday for the village in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Taylor has been following the impacts of the virus and staying informed with decisions made by Gov. Mike DeWine. He stated, “In my opinion, Ohio has been one of the most proactive states in the fight against this awful disease.”

Taylor has been considering enacting a state of emergency since the state and federal governments have done the same. “I ultimately decided to declare a state of emergency for Ostrander in the event that emergency funding becomes available through FEMA or another source,” Taylor said.

As of now, the Ostrander Village Office at 19 S. Main St. will no longer be open to the public. If residents need to get in contact with staff, they can do so by phone or email. For a list of contact information, visit the village website at ostranderohio.us/council.

Residents can make utility payments by mail or via the drop box at The BANC, 10 W. North St. Anyone having trouble making payments is directed to contact Fiscal Officer Dorothy Wilcox at 740-666-1217.

All Ostrander Village Council meetings at this point are set to be held virtually. Details are still being ironed out and will be made available to the public as soon as possible.

In his state of emergency release, Taylor asked for residents to “please look out for your neighbors and the elderly, in particular.” He also instructed that residents “follow the directions of our federal, state, and local health officials in procedures to reduce the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Updates on the impact the virus is having on the village are available on its website.

Taylor concluded his state of emergency declaration with the following message to Ostrander residents: “Stay safe. Stay healthy. Help your neighbor.”

By Alex Hulvalchick ahulvalchick@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hulvalchick can be reached at 740-413-0902 or on Twitter @amhulvalchick.

