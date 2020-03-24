COVID-19 cases in county reach double figures

There are now 11 confirmed cases in the county of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health announced Tuesday afternoon. No other details on those affected were provided by the state or the Delaware General Health District.

The health district announced 10 cases at a 1:30 p.m. Tuesday update, but the ODH update was posted at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Confirmed cases of the outbreak in Delaware County were first announced by the DGHD on March 18. On Monday, the number was seven.

ODH states there 564 confirmed cases in the state as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. On Monday, there were 442 cases. The cases on Tuesday were in 49 counties, with 145 hospitalizations, and eight deaths. The most cases were in Cuyahoga County with 167, followed by Franklin with 75. Two deaths due to the coronavirus has been reported in two elderly Franklin County residents.

“The actual number of cases in #Ohio is believed to be much higher,” Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted when the data was posted.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University states there are 407,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 18,227 deaths and 104,234 recoveries. China has the most cases with 81,591, followed by Italy (69,176) and the United States (49,768). This data is on the DGHD website.

In other coronavirus-related news, the DGHD issued a warning to not trust a bogus “Delaware County News” app that is falsely stating an exaggerated number of cases.

For more information on the virus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

