COVID-19 cases in Delaware County increase to 13

There are now 13 confirmed cases in Delaware County of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, the Delaware General Health District announced Wednesday afternoon.

The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 67 years old, with a median age of 49. Of the cases, 62% are female and 38% are male. There have been no deaths in Delaware County due to the coronavirus disease.

The Ohio Department of Health reported there were 11 cases in the county on Tuesday. On Monday, the number was seven. Confirmed cases of the outbreak in Delaware County were first announced by the DGHD on March 18.

ODH states there were 704 confirmed cases in the state as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 564 cases.

The number of hospitalizations due to the virus statewide as of Wednesday afternoon stood at 182, with 75 individuals being admitted into ICU. Ten people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

According to the state, the age of the cases range from under a year old to 94 years old, with a median age of 51. Of the cases statewide, 53% are female and 47% are male.

Positive cases have been reported in 55 of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to the website cleveland.com. The most cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County (206), followed by Franklin (88), Hamilton (48), Summit (43), Mahoning (42), Lorain (37), Lucas (23), and Medina (22) counties.

The DGHD website states there were 451,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Wednesday afternoon, with 112,982 recoveries and 20,499 deaths. There were 81,661 cases in China, 74,386 cases in Italy, and 60,115 cases in the United States.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

