15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware County

One person from Delaware County is hospitalized due to the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, the Delaware General Health District announced Thursday afternoon.

The total number of cases has increased to 15, up from 13 on Wednesday.

The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 67, with a median age of 49. Of the cases, 62% are female and 38% are male. There have been no deaths in Delaware County due to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of the outbreak in Delaware County were first announced by the DGHD on March 18 and has increased daily.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 867 confirmed cases in the state as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The number of hospitalizations due to the virus rose to 223, with 91 individuals being admitted into ICU. Fifteen people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

According to ODH, the age of the cases range from under a year old to 94 years old, with a median age of 51. Of the cases statewide, 53% are male and 47% are female.

The most cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County (247), followed by Franklin (106), Hamilton (52), Summit (49), Mahoning (48), Lorain (44), Lucas (30) and Medina (24).

The DGHD website states there were 511,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Thursday afternoon, with 120,996 recoveries and 23,067 deaths. There were 81,782 cases in China, 80,589 cases in Italy, and 76,514 cases in the United States. On Wednesday, there were 60,115 cases in the U.S.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

