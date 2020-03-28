Council approves Terra Alta expansion

During its virtual meeting Monday, Delaware City Council approved a slew of requests relating to the Terra Alta housing development, which has already begun development north of Braumiller Road and east of Pollock Road.

Approved by council was a rezoning amendment, a Conditional Use Permit, an amended Preliminary Development Plan, and an amended Subdivision Plat that will see the Terra Alta footprint grow significantly with the addition of two neighboring pieces of land next to Terra Alta.

Terra Alta now encompasses approximately 473 acres of land with the rezoning of the Rogers Property and Stockdale Farms land south of Terra Alta that are now included in the proposed development as one master-planned community. Terra Alta will consist of 12 subareas that include 657 single-family lots and 213 condominium, patio home, and duplex units.

Single-family lot sizes will range anywhere from 7,540 square feet to 12,600 square feet. Of the 657 single-family lots, 371 will be constructed on 9,100-square-foot lots, 92 homes on 7,540-square-foot lots, 62 homes on 8,060-square-foot lots, 71 homes on 10,400-square-foot lots, and 61 homes on 12,600-square-foot lots.

Subareas 10, 11, and 12 will feature the 213 condominium, patio home, and duplex units, which will be built on 1,200-square-foot lots.

Stockdale Farms was rezoned in 2014, and an amended Preliminary Development Plan and Subdivision Plat were approved in 2018. That portion of the Terra Alta development will remain as it was proposed in 2018, with the exception of the addition of a pool and pool house.

Of the three developments that now make up Terra Alta, only the original Terra Alta development, which is the northernmost area of the development, sits within the Delaware City School District. Both the Rogers Property and Stockdale Farms will feed into the Olentangy Local School District and Olentangy Berlin High School.

Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland, addressing any concerns about the additional stress these homes may put on the school district, said it is important to remember that the number of units in the development, with the exception of the Rogers Property, has been accounted for by both school districts in their planning since they first began the development process 15 years ago.

Asked about their inability to sell the homes given the likely economic downturn to come as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the developer stated, “Obviously, in any situation where there is an extreme economic downturn, that would be the case for any subdivision. For this particular subdivision, we’re going to be building it in phases … One of the things that is extremely helpful, especially in this community, is that we’ve taken it from a two-product community to where I can now serve your first-time buyer, I can serve your move-down buyer. I have a lot of different home sites and selections that hit different market penetrations.”

Mayor Carolyn Riggle said of the Terra Alta development and the uncertainty of the economy, “Delaware has always been looking for housing, and it’s nice to have the developers ready to go. We’ll just have to see what the economy does, but at least we will be ready.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

