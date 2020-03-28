Otterbein gives PPE to OhioHealth

WESTERVILLE — Two of Otterbein University’s healthcare programs put their values into action this week, focusing on the care of patients while also helping take care of their fellow professionals.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is desperately needed by healthcare providers during this unprecedented health crisis. Since Otterbein students are completing their courses online for the remainder of the semester, the Department of Nursing and the Athletic Training Program gathered surplus supplies from their respective clinical labs to donate to the OhioHealth Distribution Warehouse.

“At Otterbein University, we are committed to fostering a culture of social responsibility, civic engagement and meaningful service to our community,” said Jason Purvis, director of the Nursing Arts Lab. “As our community is going through these times of unchartered waters and our healthcare workers are in dire need of PPE supplies, we knew it was the right thing to do to give back to our community.”

Purvis worked with Assistant Athletic Trainer Danielle Kilboy on behalf of Otterbein because of their shared desire to help their fellow health care workers and the central Ohio community.

“We have a close working relationship with OhioHealth Sports Medicine and OhioHealth Physicians Group, so we were thrilled to provide our surplus personal protective equipment to those health care providers who support us every day and are doing important work,” Kilboy said.

Otterbein donated the following supplies on March 24: Isolation gowns (466 total), blue plastic isolation gowns (40), face mask with shields (34), face mask with ties (940), face mask with ear loops (100), N95 masks (93) and gloves (2,500).

Otterbein students have also volunteered to provide childcare for central Ohio first responders, and the Otterbein community is exploring a variety of other ways others during this time of great need.

Information for this story was provided by Otterbein University.

