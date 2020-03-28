Central Ohio Symphony postpones season finale

The Central Ohio Symphony is postponing its season finale concert, “Building Community Presented by PNC Arts Alive.” The performance, orginally set for Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m., will be performed at a later date.

Executive Director Warren W. Hyer spoke about the necessity of the action and of what may be ahead for the orchestra.

“In light of the pandemic situation, the (Symphony) Board of Trustees, Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos, and I reached the decision last week that we would postpone the April concert until a later date. It could not happen in April with the closure of Gray Chapel at Ohio Wesleyan University. We are looking at later dates in the fall.”

“Our guest artist, Pacho Flores, should be back in the United States from Spain,” according to his manager, said Hyer. “And now, perhaps more than ever, the concert’s theme of building community is critical in light of the challenges all of us are facing and the tremendous outreach of community locally to help one another.”

Tickets for the postponed April concert will be honored at the new date.

Morales-Matos and Hyer are working on scheduling the Symphony’s Summer Festival and the annual free 4th of July concert. For those missing the orchestra now, Hyer directs everyone to the Symphony’s Facebook page.

“We have started posting a video a day featuring our musicians, our conductor, and our composers making music in different settings. There’ll be some surprises along the way,” he added.

The Symphony also maintains a YouTube presence, with past performances posted there as well.

Updates on future scheduling and other news will be posted on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org. The Symphony office will be closed until April 6. The staff is working remotely until further notice but phone and email access will continue.

Special to The Gazette

