COVID-19 claims first life in Delaware County

The first death in the county due to the COVID-19 outbreak took place Sunday, the Delaware General Health District announced. A 60-year-old Delaware County woman passed away in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“We are extremely saddened to learn about the Health District’s first death due to COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson, in a statement. “We are particularly concerned with residents 60 years of age or older and those with underlying health issues who are more at risk of developing serious health issues due to COVID-19. That’s why it is more important than ever that every resident do their part to slow the spread by taking appropriate measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in our community.”

The state of Ohio has placed restrictions on gatherings and businesses to prevent the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. The DGHD suggests people take the following precautions:

• Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Stay at home if you are sick

• Avoid exposure to others who are sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

• Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface.

• Follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and the DGHD

As of Monday at 1:30 p.m., Delaware County had 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The ODH then reported 38 cases at 2 p.m. Monday. On Sunday, the number of cases stood at 34, up from 26 Saturday and 22 Friday. The county has recorded new cases of the outbreak daily since March 18.

There are six persons from Delaware County now hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 89, with a median age of 48. Of the cases, 59% are female and 41% are male. The county’s population is 205,559.

The DGHD website states there were 770,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, with 160,001 recoveries and 36,946 deaths. The United States now has the most confirmed cases with 156,931, followed by Italy with 101,739; Spain with 85,195; and the country of origin, China, with 82,198.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,933 confirmed cases in the state as of 4 p.m. Monday, up from 1,653 the day before. The number of hospitalizations due to the virus rose to 475. Thirty-nine people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

According to the ODH, the cases are split nearly evenly among females and males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 98 years old, with a median age of 53.

The most cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County (493), followed by Franklin (281), Summit (118), Mahoning (117), Lucas (114), Hamilton (101), Lorain (78), Medina (48), Miami (46), Stark (44), Lake (43) and Trumbull (42).

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

