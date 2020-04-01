DGHD issues latest COVID-19 numbers

There are now 39 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 outbreak in the county, the Delaware County General Health District announced Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

There is one local death from the novel coronavirus: A 60-year-old Delaware County woman passed away Sunday in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

On Monday, 37 cases had been reported. The county has recorded new cases of the outbreak daily since March 18. The county’s population is 205,559.

Six persons from Delaware County are hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 89, with a median age of 48. Of the cases, 59% are female and 41% are male.

The DGHD website states there were 846,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, with 176,171 recoveries and 41,494 deaths. The United States has the most confirmed cases with 181,099, followed by Italy with 105,792, Spain with 94,417, and the country of origin, China, with 82,278. The U.S. now has 6,038 recoveries. The New York Times reports 3,430 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,199 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, up from 1,933 the day before. The number of hospitalizations due to the virus rose more than a hundred to 585, with 198 of them ICU admissions. Fifty-five people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

According to the ODH, the cases are 51% females and 49% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 99 years old, with a median age of 53.

The ODH states the most cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County (527), followed by Franklin (325), Mahoning (153), Lucas (133), Summit (131), Hamilton (124), Lorain (82), Medina (55), Miami (52), Trumbull (50), Stark (45) and Lake (44). The ODH reported 40 cases in Delaware County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

