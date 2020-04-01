Online education continues

Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Mary Beth Freeman said education and instruction will continue remotely for DACC students following the state’s lastest order mandating K-12 schools remain closed until at least May.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during his regular 2 p.m. press conference. The move is an attempt to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 by keeping students and staff at home.

Freeman said Tuesday that the DACC had expected the announcement and had been working with staff to make sure that online learning continues uninterrupted.

“Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton have done an excellent job keeping Ohioans informed of the data and the anticipated peak times, therefore his announcement was expected,” Freeman said. “We have been communicating with our staff and families that this might be a possibility. In addition, our administrators have been working with staff to ensure that we continue delivering a quality education for this extended time.”

Freeman praised the work of the DACC staff, stating they have been working to make sure the lessons are flexible and meet the individual needs of students.

“Our DACC staff has always been responsive and flexible to changing needs and in this instance, they are rising to the occasion,” Freeman said. “After two weeks of remote instruction, we have worked with our teachers to make adjustments to online delivery, providing more flexibility. We are looking at all factors of remote learning, especially the challenge it poses to our families who have multiple family members at home, sharing devices.”

Freeman said she feels for DACC students who have had their school year interrupted, but she hopes they are making the best of it.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, but I especially feel for our senior students who are missing many of those events that mark their high school experience, such as competitions and prom,” Freeman said. “My hope is that while they are sheltering in place, they are making special family memories that will be remembered fondly.”

More information about the Delaware Area Career Center’s plans during the closure can be found at www.delawareareacc.org/covid-19-information.

Tables in the dining area of the Delaware Area Career Center sit empty Tuesday. Students at the DACC have been doing their schoolwork remotely since March 17. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_IMG_2358.jpg Tables in the dining area of the Delaware Area Career Center sit empty Tuesday. Students at the DACC have been doing their schoolwork remotely since March 17. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center The engineering lab at the DACC. Students have not studied in the lab for more than two weeks. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_IMG_2367.jpg The engineering lab at the DACC. Students have not studied in the lab for more than two weeks. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

DACC superintendent praises work of staff

