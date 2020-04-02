Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in county reach 46

Forty-six people in Delaware County are confirmed to have COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, the Delaware General Health District announced Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

There is one local death from the novel coronavirus: A 60-year-old Delaware County woman passed away March 29 in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

On Tuesday, 39 cases had been reported. The county has recorded new cases of the outbreak daily since March 18. The county’s population is 205,559.

Seven persons from Delaware County are hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 89, with a median age of 47.5. Of the cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The DGHD website states there were 911,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with 192,964 recoveries and 45,497 deaths. The United States has the most confirmed cases with 206,207, followed by Italy with 110,574, Spain with 102,136, and the country of origin, China, with 82,361. The U.S. has 8,413 recoveries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,603 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,547 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, up from 2,199 the day before. The number of hospitalizations due to the virus rose nearly a hundred to 679, with 222 of them ICU admissions. Sixty-five people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

According to the ODH, the cases are 51% females and 49% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 99 years old, with a median age of 53.

The ODH states the most cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County (589), followed by Franklin (391), Mahoning (177), Lucas (171), Summit (131), Hamilton (154), Lorain (85), Miami (60), Medina (59), Trumbull (58), Stark (52) and Lake (48). The ODH reported 47 cases and eight people hospitalized in Delaware County as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-1.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.