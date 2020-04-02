Hi-yah! Dojo goes virtual

A local martial arts dojo is offering free classes to the community during the COVID-19 crisis as a way to keep people active during the pandemic.

Amy Williams, co-owner of Delaware ATA Martial Arts, said the business, like many others throughout the country, has been forced to make changes in order to survive the current climate of uncertainty.

“Over the past weeks we have been working hard to develop a Virtual Training Academy to provide training to our members even though we are no longer able to do so in person,” Williams said. “We have had an excellent response to it so far and are moving to an online-only training model until this crisis ends.”

Williams said the business is using the video conferencing software Zoom to provide classes to students. The software, she added, allows them to give feedback to their students while being able to stay socially distant. Williams said the response to the virtual classes has been positive so far.

“A lot of our parents have jumped on-board, and families are training together,” Williams said. “In addition to the martial arts classes, we have provided fitness training, private one-on-one training sessions, and daily activities to help keep our families active and connected.”

After seeing the reception to the virtual classes, Williams said ATA has decided to start offering free classes to the community during the crisis to keep families connected and keep people active.

“We will be offering free martial arts classes to the community through our Virtual Training Academy,” Williams said. “This will give the kids and adults that have already been on quarantine, some much needed physical activity. We decided to do this as a service to the community to reach as many families as possible in the Delaware Area, and to provide a positive outlet for kids so they can have fun and stay active.”

Williams said there will be two free classes a week offered by ATA at 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“There are so many benefits for families,” she added. “Kids will benefit from physical activity, improved balance, flexibility and coordination, not to mention the amazing life skills we teach. Our students have shown more focus, the confidence to try new things, plus more respect and discipline at home, which is why parents love it, too.”

According to Williams, some schools even allow the classes to count toward a physical education credit, and parents seem to enjoy taking part in the classes as well.

“Some parents have even joined in on class and say they feel less stressed and overall happier and more confident in their daily lives,” Williams said.

For more information on the business, which is located at 811 N. Houk Road in Delaware, call or text 740-417-5171, or visit DelawareATA.com.

“Our goal is to come out of this pandemic stronger than ever and to show everyone that through adaptability and innovation, there is a light at the end of this very dark tunnel,” Williams said.

Austin Faine gets a one-on-one lesson from Amy Williams, the head instructor and one of the owners of Delaware ATA Martial Arts. Williams said they were forced to close their Houk Road location because of the COVID-19 outbreak. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_austin-zoom.jpg Austin Faine gets a one-on-one lesson from Amy Williams, the head instructor and one of the owners of Delaware ATA Martial Arts. Williams said they were forced to close their Houk Road location because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Courtesy photo | Amy Williams Mia Hypes practices a kick with the direction of Dave Williams III, the head instructor and owner of Delaware ATA Martial Arts. The business is now offering free classes to the community held over the video conferencing software Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_mia-zoom.jpg Mia Hypes practices a kick with the direction of Dave Williams III, the head instructor and owner of Delaware ATA Martial Arts. The business is now offering free classes to the community held over the video conferencing software Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Courtesy photo | Amy Williams

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmedia.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.