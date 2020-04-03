Point’s 3D printers making PPE

WESTERVILLE — The Point at Otterbein University is working to fill the growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 crisis by setting up a light manufacturing operation in the university’s Maker Space. PPE made at The Point will be donated to EMS, fire, police, and health care workers.

“Otterbein has strong partnerships in central Ohio, so when The Point received requests to contribute, we pulled together a dedicated team of students and staff to produce PPEs,” said Erin Bender, executive director of The Point. “Otterbein’s leaders are committed to serving our community and ensuring the safety of our first responders and healthcare workers, whose work is so critical especially during this global health crisis.”

Curtis Smith, Maker Space and laboratory operations manager at The Point, is working with students who answered the call to produce PPEs using the facility’s 3D printers and laser cutters.

The current emphasis is on laser-cut and 3D-printed face shields, as well as 3D-printed adapters to enable OhioHealth facilities to use ventilator screens from a distance, which will protect health care workers from exposure to infected patients.

“We can produce 150 face shields per day, and we are making 200 ventilator adapters for OhioHealth,” said Bender. “We are looking for other opportunities to continue or expand our work.”

The Point at Otterbein University.

Information for this story was provided by Otterbein University.

