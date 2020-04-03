Ohio Wesleyan cancels planned tuition increase

Ohio Wesleyan University announced this week that it is canceling a planned 3% tuition increase for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing dramatic financial challenges for some of our students and families, and we want to support them in this uncertain time,” said President Rock Jones, Ph.D.

“We believe canceling next year’s tuition increase will help students continue their educations in the fall and persist to graduation,” Jones said. “The world will need their knowledge and leadership more than ever when we emerge from this challenging time.”

Ohio Wesleyan’s tuition will remain at $46,870 next year for all students – in-state, out-of-state, and international. Depending on their choice of room and board, most students will pay about $1,410 less for their OWU educations this fall.

A full 99% of Ohio Wesleyan students also receive merit or need-based aid to lower their out-of-pocket costs.

On average, last year’s incoming class received more than $42,000 per student in merit-based and other financial aid, with Ohio Wesleyan awarding approximately $14 million in university-funded grants and scholarships to these students.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan and its admission and financial aid opportunities at www.owu.edu/admission.

