DGHD reports double-digit rise in cases

In the biggest single-day increase to date, the number of people in Delaware County confirmed to have COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, rose by 11 over the past day to 59, the Delaware General Health District announced Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The county has recorded at least one new case of the outbreak daily since March 18. The county’s population is 205,559.

Currently, seven people from Delaware County are hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 89, with a median age of 47, with slightly more males infected than females.

There is one local death from the novel coronavirus: A 60-year-old Delaware County woman passed away March 29 in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

On Friday, the worldwide cases of COVID-19 went over a million. The DGHD website states there were 1,066,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, with 223,697 recoveries and 56,767 deaths.

The United States has the most confirmed cases with 258,214, followed by Italy with 119,827, Spain with 117,710, Germany with 89,838, and the country of origin, China, with 82,509. The U.S. has 9,311 recoveries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 5,443 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus, up from 4,513 deaths on Thursday and 3,603 on Wednesday.

In Ohio, the confirmed number of cases in the state rose by more than 300 over a 24-hour span to 3,312. The Ohio Department of Health reported the number of hospitalizations due to the virus is at 895, with 288 of them ICU admissions. Ninety-one people in Ohio have died from COVID-19, up 10 from Thursday.

According to the ODH, the cases are 51% females and 49% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the ODH said the most cases are in Cuyahoga County (780), followed by Franklin (503), Lucas (233), Hamilton (220), Mahoning (203), Summit (165), Lorain (95), Stark (79), Medina and Trumbull (72 each), Lake (66), Portage (65) and Miami (64). The ODH lists Delaware County next with 61 total cases, nine hospitalizations, and a single death.

The difference in the total number of Delaware County cases reported by the DGHD and the ODH is due to the fact portions of the county are annexed to Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health based on tax jurisdiction.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-4.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_DGHD-2.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.