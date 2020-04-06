DGHD reporting 37 recoveries from COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases in Delaware County of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, now stands at 75, the Delaware General Health District announced Monday at 1:30 p.m.

There has been a steady increase of cases each day since March 18, when the outbreak was first reported in the county. As of Friday, there were 59 cases of COVID-19, a jump of 11 over the day before. Then on Saturday, it rose to 64 cases. On Sunday, the DGHD said there were 68 cases. The county’s population is 205,559.

On a positive note, the DGHD is now saying 37 people have recovered.

Currently, eight people from Delaware County are hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 90, with a median age of 47.5. Slightly more males are infected at 52% than females at 48%.

There is one local death from the novel coronavirus: A 60-year-old Delaware County woman passed away March 29 in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The DGHD website also tracks worldwide cases of the coronavirus. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, there were 1,309,439 total confirmed cases, with 271,013 recoveries and 72,638 deaths.

The United States has the most confirmed cases with 347,003, up from 258,214 on Friday. Spain now has 135,032 confirmed cases, followed by Italy with 132,547, Germany with 101,178, France with 93,785 and the country of origin, China, with 82,665. The number of recoveries in the U.S. has more than doubled since the weekend at 18,953.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 7,616 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, up from 5,443 deaths on Friday.

In Ohio, the confirmed number of cases in the state is 4,450 as of 2 p.m. Monday, up from 4,043 on Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health said the number of hospitalizations have gone over the thousand mark at 1,214, with 371 of them ICU admissions. The death toll in Ohio stands at 142, up from 119 on Sunday.

According to the ODH, the cases are 52% females and 48% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.

All but a handful of counties in the state have reported at least one confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the ODH states the most cases are in Cuyahoga County (871), followed by Franklin (644), Hamilton (394), Lucas (321), Mahoning (272), Summit (189), Lorain (117), Montgomery and Stark (109 each), Trumbull (102), Portage (94), Miami (90), Lake (87) and Medina (83). The ODH lists Delaware County next with 77 total cases, 12 hospitalizations, and a single death.

The difference in the total number of Delaware County cases reported by the DGHD and the ODH is due to the fact portions of the county are annexed to Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health based on tax jurisdiction.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

