Police investigating body found in river

The City of Delaware Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body found by kayakers making their way down the Olentangy River Saturday on the city’s east side.

Police report that around 12:16 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement and the Delaware County Coroner’s Office were called to the eastern bank of the Olentangy River near the River Forest Condominiums on Hayes Street after a body was found in the water along the riverbank. The City of Delaware Fire Department also assisted at the scene. Police said individuals kayaking on the river were the ones who discovered the remains.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and additional testing, police reported.

On Monday, City of Delaware Police Capt. Adam Moore said the body is of an adult male, and it will take officials several days to positively identify the individual.

Moore said police have no reason to believe the body is related to the skeletal remains that were found March 5 in the thicket located between the Winston Road cul-de-sac and U.S. Route 42 near the Wesleyan Woods subdivision on the city’s south side.

Moore added police have not yet identified the remains from March 5, contrary to rumors on social media. Those remains were also sent to Montgomery County’s coroner for examination. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also investigating the remains found last month to help identify them.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

