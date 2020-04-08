Alzheimer’s Association offering virtual resources

Family members caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias can continue to gain the support and education they need through digital resources the Alzheimer’s Association now offers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and online support groups in the coming weeks to help caregivers and their families. Clinical experts are also available to create personalized care plans for families seeking help via phone or email through the association’s Care Consultation program.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.

Virtual support groups provide emotional, educational, and social support for caregivers and allow participants the opportunity to exchange practical information on care giving challenges and possible solutions, talk through issues, and share feelings, needs and concerns.

“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Ohio caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Pam Myers, program director. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”

Each one-hour virtual education program begins at 10 a.m. and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.

Upcoming virtual education programs include:

• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body on April 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and May 6, 7, 8, 27

• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on April 20, 27, 30 and May 11, 13, 15, 20

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on May 12, 28

For a complete list of upcoming education programs and virtual support groups, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf or call 800.272.3900.

In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org, including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.

As always, the Alzheimer’s Association provides around-the-clock support for individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias through its community-based services, its 24/7 Helpline and resources available at alz.org.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 604,000 in Ohio, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.

The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter.

