Elderly county man passes away from COVID-19

A second death due to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, was announced by the Delaware General Health District at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are also saddened to report a 90-plus year-old man passed away on Tuesday marking the second death to occur within the (Delaware General) Health District. Our condolences are with the family during their time of loss,” states the DGHD’s Facebook page.

A 60-year-old Delaware County woman also passed away from COVID-19 on March 29 in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Four new confirmed cases in Delaware County were also reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 79. No new cases were confirmed Tuesday, which had been the first time that had happened since the outbreak was first reported in the county on March 18.

Delaware County’s population is 205,559.

Forty-eight people, more than half of the confirmed cases in the county, have recovered. Six people are currently hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 90, with a median age of 40. Slightly more males are infected at 53% than females at 47%.

The DGHD website also tracks worldwide cases of the coronavirus. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were 1,464,852 total confirmed cases, with 315,105 recoveries and 85,397 deaths. The U.S. had 22,717 recoveries and by far the most cases at 402,923. The U.S. is followed by Spain with 146,690, Italy with 139,422, France with 110,070, Germany with 109,329, and the country of origin, China, with 82,809.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12,064 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, more than doubling from 5,443 deaths on Friday.

According to the CDC, states reporting more than 5,000 cases are California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana (new), Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The novel coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states and in five U.S. jurisdictions.

In the state of Ohio, the confirmed number of cases as of 2 p.m. Wednesday is 5,148, which is up from 4,782 cases on Tuesday. The Ohio Department of Health said the number of hospitalizations is now 1,495, with 472 of them ICU admissions. The death toll in Ohio stands at 193, up from 119 on Sunday and 167 on Tuesday.

According to the ODH, the cases are 52% females and 48% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.

The ODH’s coronavirus website lists confirmed cases by county. The top counties are as follows: Cuyahoga (960), Franklin (761), Hamilton (437), Lucas (371), Mahoning (305), Summit (211), Montgomery (147), Lorain (136), Trumbull (126), Stark (114), Portage (108), Miami (107), Butler (102), Lake (99) and Medina (94). On Monday, Franklin County had reported 644 cases.

Only four of Ohio’s 88 counties have not reported a single case of COVID-19.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

