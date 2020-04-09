Stadge named new DCFA treasurer

Long-time Delaware County resident, businessman, and public servant David Stadge was recently elected treasurer of the Delaware County Finance Authority.

Stadge joined the Delaware County Finance Authority in 2014 and served two terms as treasurer before being elected chairman in 2016. He was the longest-serving chairman of the finance authority, having held the post for three years.

Stadge’s business experience is considerable. He was a senior manager at Deloitte for 13 years. He was an account executive for more than eight years at various software firms, and he spent seven years as a financial analyst for the Central Ohio Workforce Investment Corporation.

Stadge and his wife, Vicki, also operated a successful specialty retail and coffee shop in Newark for 15 years.

Stadge is a graduate of Murray State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. He is also a CPA.

The Delaware County Finance Authority (DCFA) is a political subdivision created by the Delaware County Commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation in Delaware County. The DCFA offers numerous incentive programs and has the ability to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for business, developer, non-profit and governmental projects. The DCFA works in partnership with traditional lending institutions and its public partners to provide the most advantageous financing for projects.

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

