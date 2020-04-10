Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county reach 84

Although the number of COVID-19 cases continue to slowly rise in Delaware County, an encouraging sign is the number of recoveries is rising faster.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Delaware General Health District reported there were 84 cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. There were 81 cases reported Thursday, and 79 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18.

To date, 61 people in Delaware County have recovered, up from 56 Thursday and 48 Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations has decreased to three people Friday, compared to four people Thursday and six people Wednesday.

Ages for confirmed cases range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 47. Of the cases, 54% are male and 46% are female.

Two deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported by the DGHD: A 90-year-old man on Tuesday, and a 60-year-old woman on March 29.

The DGHD website also tracks worldwide cases of the coronavirus. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, there were 1,631,310 confirmed cases worldwide. There were 368,669 recoveries and 98,401 deaths. The U.S. has 26,645 recoveries, sixth most in the world. The U.S. has by far the most cases with 475,749, followed by Spain with 157,153, Italy 147,577, Germany 119,624, France 118,790, and the country of origin, China, with 82,94. China is also reporting the most recoveries with 77,791.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 14,696 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, New York alone has reported 5,150 deaths, leading the nation. According to the CDC, states reporting more than 5,000 cases are California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The novel coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states and in five U.S. jurisdictions.

In the state of Ohio, the confirmed number of cases as of 2 p.m. Friday was 5,878, up from 5,512 on Thursday, 5,148 on Wednesday, and 4,782 cases on Tuesday. The number of deaths stand at 231, an increase from 213 on Thursday, 193 on Wednesday, and 167 on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health states the number of hospitalizations is now 1,755, with 548 of them ICU admissions. According to the ODH, the cases are 52% females and 48% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.

The ODH’s coronavirus website lists confirmed cases by county. On Friday, the top counties were as follows: Cuyahoga (1,052 cases), Franklin (850), Hamilton (504), Lucas (443), Mahoning (358), Summit (235), Montgomery (161), Lorain (150), Trumbull (149), Stark (25), Portage (124), Miami (113), Butler (112), Lake (108), Medina (103). Delaware’s neighboring counties reported 78 cases in Licking, 40 cases in Marion, nine in Union, eight in Knox, and six in Morrow.

Only four of Ohio’s 88 counties have not reported a single case of COVID-19: Harrison, Hocking, Putnam and Vinton.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

This graphic provided by the Delaware General Health District shows where cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within Delaware County.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

