Confirmed cases of COVID-19 tops 90 in county

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware County now stands at 91, and the number of recoveries has reached 73.

On Friday, the Delaware General Health District reported 84 cases of the novel coronavirus, and there were 88 total cases as of Sunday. Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the DGHD said four people are currently hospitalized. Two deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been reported by the DGHD: A 90-year-old man last Tuesday, and a 60-year-old woman on March 29.

Ages for confirmed cases range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 41. Of the cases, 55% are male and 45% are female.

The DGHD website also tracks worldwide cases of the new coronavirus. As of 1:55 p.m. Monday, there were 1,883,119 cases worldwide and 117,569 death. The United States has more than a quarter of the confirmed cases with 560,891, followed by Spain with 169,496, Italy with 159,516, France with 133,685, Germany with 128,002, United Kingdom with 89,564 and the country of origin, China, with 83,213.

The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard now lists that 2,821,149 people have been tested in the U.S. Ohio is the 13th state in the number of tests conducted at 62,243. The most tests have been performed in New York state with 461,601 tested.

At 2:15 p.m. Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 21,942 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, up from 14,696 on Friday. According to the CDC, states reporting more than 5,000 cases are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The novel coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states and in five U.S. jurisdictions.

In the state of Ohio, the total number of cases as of 2 p.m. Monday was 6,975, up from Friday’s 5,878. The number of deaths is 274, up from 231 on Friday, and 167 a week ago.

The Ohio Department of Health states the number of hospitalizations is now 2,033, with 613 of them ICU admissions. According to the ODH, the cases are 52% females and 48% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.

The ODH’s coronavirus website lists confirmed cases by county. On Monday, the top counties were as follows: Cuyahoga (1,197 cases), Franklin (1,012), Hamilton (558), Lucas (514), Mahoning (443), Summit (262), Montgomery (201), Lorain (184), Trumbull (174), Stark (167), Portage (144), Butler (121) and Miami (121), Lake (117), Columbiana (114) and Medina (112). Delaware’s neighboring counties reported 91 cases in Marion, 86 cases in Licking, 11 in Union, 10 in Knox, and nine in Morrow.

Only two of Ohio’s 88 counties have not reported a single case of COVID-19: Harrison and Vinton.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.