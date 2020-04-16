The year 2020 was going to be big in the city of Dublin for a number of reasons. Then came the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

On March 13, the Dublin Link Bridge was supposed to officially open, with the State of the City, a St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and a street party at Bridge Park among the other activities taking place.

However, things were put on hold when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health issued stay-at-home orders, postponing or canceling the events.

Still, the wishbone-like Link Bridge can be walked across, and the State of the City can be seen.

“We are closely monitoring the advice and direction of our governor in order that we can slow down and even reduce the spread of this virus in order to keep our public safe and healthy, to minimize the impact of this virus, and to not overburden our health care systems,” states City Manager Dana McDaniel on the city’s website (dublinusa.gov). “Please make the effort to understand and know what you can do to keep you, your family, and our community as healthy as possible by monitoring the city’s website and those of our public health agencies.”

DeWine said on March 10, “A gathering of people in a close area even if it’s outside, experts believe that this should not take place. The same would be true with parades.”

Therefore, Dublin canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Public and employee safety is our highest priority,” McDaniel said. “We feel it necessary to be a leader in the region to help minimize the spread of the corona virus.”

In addition, all city buildings are closed during the stay-at-home order.

However, government services continue in Dublin. For example, on Wednesday, April 15, Dublin City Hall was relocated a mile southwest from 5200 Emerald Parkway to 5555 Perimeter Drive, near the Justice Center. The building formerly housed Delta Energy. Also, Dublin City Council meetings are livestreamed with public interaction. Dublin’s 2019 tax returns due date, like many communities, has been extended to July 15.

No word yet on two major events that take place annually in Dublin.

The Memorial Tournament this year is scheduled for June 1-7. The golf event’s Facebook page posted on April 6, “Reports that #theMemorial will be played in mid-June without fans are false. The tournament remains focused on hosting the 2020 event with fans in attendance. We continue to work with the PGA TOUR to determine this year’s Memorial dates and sharing more info in the coming week.”

The Irish Festival is July 31-Aug. 2. The last post on its Facebook page was March 24.

With more than 41,000 people, Dublin’s boundaries are mostly in Franklin County, with portions in Delaware and Union counties. Washington Township encompasses 27.5 square miles, including all of Dublin. It is the only township in Ohio to be in three counties.

The northeastern tip of Dublin extends into Delaware County, including two elementary and one middle school in the Dublin City School District. Also in Delaware County is the Country Club at Muirfield Village. Important roads running through Dublin and into Delaware County include Glick Road to State Route 750, Dublin Road (State Route 745) and Muirfield Village Road to Concord Road.

Dublin’s Muirfield Village, including the golf course, is in Delaware County. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_Dublin-in-Delco-Muirfield-Village.jpg Dublin’s Muirfield Village, including the golf course, is in Delaware County. Gary Budzak | The Gazette A couple people take a walk to and from the new wishbone-shaped Link Bridge in Dublin on a brisk April morning. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_Dublin-new-bridge-and-High-Street.jpg A couple people take a walk to and from the new wishbone-shaped Link Bridge in Dublin on a brisk April morning. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

