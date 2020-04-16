Outgoing principal will miss community

After more than a decade with the district and seven years as the principal at Conger Elementary School, Josh Page is looking for his next challenge.

On Monday, the Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved Page’s resignation. His last day with the district will be June 19.

Page joined the district as a sixth grade math teacher at then-Willis Intermediate School in 2008 and later worked as an assistant principal at the school.

Page said Wednesday that he didn’t expect to become a principal so quickly with the district. The principal position at Conger opened up at the end of the 2012-2013 school year, and he considered applying with the support of Heidi Kegley (DCS superintendent), who was head principal at Willis at the time, and Paul Craft, who was superintendent at the time.

“At first I wasn’t real sure I wanted to be head principal that quickly, but after talking to Heidi and Paul, I decided to go after it,” Page said.

Page has been the principal at the school since the 2013-2014 school year and has overseen a variety of changes at the school, including several construction projects to accommodate the school’s growing population.

Page confirmed he has accepted the principal position at Eli Pinney Elementary School in the Dublin City School District.

“You’re always looking for new opportunities for your career and to challenge yourself,” Page said. “Everything I know about Dublin and this school in particular has similarities to Delaware in the community aspect and how they help the schools. I’m looking forward to opportunities to grow professionally and get myself involved in new things.”

Page said he’ll miss “all kinds of things” about Conger.

“I think more than anything it’s the families, students, peers,” Page said. “(I’ll miss) the relationships that I’ve built. I’ll miss the people. There are so many memories. The toughest part for me is that staff at Conger has seen my family grow, and they care about my family.”

Page said he is thankful for the staff at Conger for always going above and beyond for students.

“(My favorite thing has been) the staff and how we pull together to do what’s best for kids no matter what happened the day before and no matter what situation a student or family comes from. We will find a way to help that student be successful,” Page said.”It’s been a fantastic place to start a foundation for my career.”

Page said he’s hoping to see students again before the end of the school year so he and students can both get closure. He added he’ll “have so many great memories” when the year ends.

Kegley said Wednesday the district will miss Page’s presence at Conger.

“Mr. Page has been an outstanding principal for Delaware City Schools,” she said. “He has created strong partnerships with our Conger community and fostered a positive school climate where all students were nurtured and able to grow academically. We will miss his positive presence in our district.”

After accepting Page’s resignation Monday, the board approved the employment of Kerri Templeton, who will replace Page as principal this summer. Templeton is currently an assistant principal at Chapman Elementary in the Dublin City School District.

Page said the school has a bright future ahead of it.

“The building is in a great position,” he said. “I’m excited for the new principal to get fresh eyes and new ideas in the building. I think the staff in the building will be in great hands. I’m excited to see where they go from here. It has a great foundation.”

Page takes a pie pan full of whipped cream to the face in April 2019 as a reward for students reaching their read-a-thon goals. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_DSC_0272-1.jpg Page takes a pie pan full of whipped cream to the face in April 2019 as a reward for students reaching their read-a-thon goals. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Conger Elementary School Principal Josh Page uses dry ice in a science demonstration in December 2015 during “Teacher Interest Day.” https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_foggy-1.jpg Conger Elementary School Principal Josh Page uses dry ice in a science demonstration in December 2015 during “Teacher Interest Day.” Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

