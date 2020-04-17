COVID-19 cases reach century mark in county

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware County has topped 100, nearly a month after the first case of was reported.

The Delaware General Health District’s daily report at 1:30 p.m. Thursday said there are 101 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. The number is up from 96 on Wednesday and 92 on Tuesday. Confirmed means a positive, lab-tested result.

The DGHD said there are 31 probable cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18. Delaware County has a population of 205,559, or 74,243 households.

The number of recoveries in Delaware County remains 83, the DGHD announced. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

There have been three deaths attributed to the coronavirus, with a death listed Wednesday, but no further details were given. The two previous deaths were a 90-year-old man on April 7, and a 60-year-old woman on March 29.

There are four people currently hospitalized in the county, the DGHD states. Ages for confirmed cases range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 38.5. The cases are slightly more male (52%) than female (48%).

Worldwide, there are now more than 2.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 140,773 deaths. The DGHD website lists the United States as having 641,166 confirmed cases (an increase of over 30,000 from the day before). That number is more than the combined total of the next four countries with the most cases (Spain, Italy, Germany, France). Two other nations have more than 80,000 cases: United Kingdom and the country of origin, China.

The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard now lists that more than 3.2 million people have been tested in the U.S. Of the states, Ohio has the 13th-most number of tests administered, with 71,552 people tested. In comparison, more than half a million people have been tested in New York state. New York City alone has reported 10,899 deaths. If NYC were a nation, it would have the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27,012 deaths in the U.S. to date from COVID-19. According to the CDC, states reporting more than 5,000 cases are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. The novel coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states and in five U.S. jurisdictions.

In the state of Ohio, there were 8,239 confirmed cases and 175 probable cases Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 7,628 confirmed and 163 probable cases. There were 373 confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths due to coronavirus, for a total of 389 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health said.

The ODH said the number of hospitalizations is 2,331, with 707 of them ICU admissions. According to the ODH, the cases are 51% females and 49% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 104 years old, with a median age of 54.

The ODH’s coronavirus website lists confirmed cases by county. On Thursday, counties with more cases than Delaware were as follows: Cuyahoga (1,331 cases), Franklin (1,212), Lucas (644), Hamilton (615), Mahoning (512), Summit (310), Marion (276), Lorain (221), Montgomery (213), Stark (204), Trumbull (203), Pickaway (196), Portage (162), Butler (148), Columbiana (136), Lake and Miami (127 each), and Medina (126). Delaware’s other neighboring counties are reporting 92 cases in Licking, 14 in Morrow, and 11 each in Knox and Union.

Vinton remains the only one of Ohio’s 88 counties that has not reported a single case of COVID-19.

The ODH lists Delaware as having 114 cases, 16 hospitalizations, and three deaths as of 2 p.m. Thursday. According to the DGHD’s Facebook page, these discrepancies between the two agencies are based on boundaries. A person who tests positive for COVID-19 who resides in the Columbus, Dublin, Washington Township or Westerville portions of Delaware County would be handled either by Columbus or Franklin County’s Public Health department.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

