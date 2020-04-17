LeGros tapped to lead Smith

Being hired as the new principal of Smith Elementary School is a dream come true for Jacob LeGros, who starts in his new role this summer.

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved LeGros for the position at its meeting Monday. LeGros will replace Rochelle Thompson, who announced earlier this year she is retiring at the end of the school year. Thompson has been the principal since 2005.

LeGros currently works as an assistant principal with Madison Plains Local Schools near London, Ohio, in Madison County. He said he worked as an intervention specialist before becoming a general education teacher and finally the assistant principal. He studied special education at The Ohio State University before receiving his master’s degree in technology and school leadership.

LeGros said Thursday he is excited to be the new principal at Smith, and he is looking forward to being part of the school community.

“I love the community feel,” LeGros said. “It’s big enough that you are able to provide resources and supports to staff and students but you still get that small community that has a shared vision and consistent communication, and you get to know everybody. It’s not too big of a district that there are people you never get to meet.”

LeGros grew up in Westerville and frequently visited Whitesands Campgrounds and Dari Point in Delaware.

“I’ve always been a fan of Delaware,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the arts scene in Delaware and how progressive Delaware is in terms of education.”

LeGros, who currently resides in Dublin with his family, said he is looking forward to summer and eventually meeting everyone at Smith once the start of the new school year rolls around.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the kids,” LeGros said. “I had a chance to meet the staff and a lot of my administration team, so I feel the next step is really getting in there and meeting the families and letting them know me and getting to know them.”

LeGros said he’s had several meetings with Thompson, adding they actually grew up in the same area of Detroit, Michigan.

“She and I had a couple of virtual hangouts,” LeGros said. “She seems like a wonderful person. You get a very good feel of how she runs things and what type of leadership she has. It’s great to know she’s leaving the building in such a fantastic state, and I hope to carry on that momentum.”

LeGros said Thursday he looks forward to joining the school district and becoming part of the community.

“It’s something that I’ve been aspiring to for awhile, and knowing that I get to be a part of the Pacer family and Pacer community is very exciting,” he said. “I’m very humbled by the opportunity.”

LeGros’ first day with the district will be July 17.

Incoming Smith Elementary School Principal Jacob LeGros, left, with his wife, Mandy, and their children, Mackenzie and Michael. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_IMG_2426-2.jpg Incoming Smith Elementary School Principal Jacob LeGros, left, with his wife, Mandy, and their children, Mackenzie and Michael. Courtesy photo | Jacob LeGros

Thompson retiring

