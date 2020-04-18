Templeton to lead Conger

Kerri Templeton has yet to begin her tenure as the new principal of Conger Elementary, but she’s already proud to be part of the Pacer family.

Templeton was hired Monday by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education to replace current Principal Josh Page, who is leaving the district to become principal of Eli Pinney Elementary School in the Dublin City School District.

Templeton, who hails from West Virginia, studied and received her undergraduate degree in elementary education and special education from the University of Charleston. She also holds a master’s degree in reading education from Marshall University. Templeton said she is currently working on her doctorate in leadership studies at Marshall.

Templeton said her family moved to Ohio after her husband found a new job in the Dublin area.

“We ended up in just such a great community,” Templeton said.

Templeton taught for several years in Dublin before becoming an administrative intern and finally an assistant principal at Chapman Elementary School.

Templeton said her focus shifted to Delaware after the family moved to Ostrander.

“That got me thinking about the Delaware Community,” she said.”We fell in love with the Delaware community, which is why I ended up applying for Delaware City Schools.”

Templeton said Thursday she is very excited to start as the principal at Conger this summer.

“I am just so thrilled,” she said. “I’m thrilled to be working with Conger Elementary and the community to continue to build on all the things that Mr. Page began there. I’m looking forward to getting to know all the students and the families. I’m looking forward to getting to know the staff.”

Templeton said she already admires the staff and community for the way they have stepped up during the COVID-19 school closures.

“I’ve already seen amazing efforts that the Pacer family has been involved in during the pandemic and the unprecedented times we are going through,” Templeton said. “I couldn’t be more proud to be part of the family of Pacers, and I’m just really looking forward to this opportunity. I know the mission statement is to continue to honor tradition and achieve excellence, and I’m looking forward to be able to continue the fantastic things that Delaware has already began and celebrate with the Delaware community.”

Templeton’s first day with the district will be July 17.

Incoming Conger Principal Kerri Templeton stands with her husband, Eric, and their children, Liam and Hadley. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_kerri.jpg Incoming Conger Principal Kerri Templeton stands with her husband, Eric, and their children, Liam and Hadley. Courtesy photo | Kerri Templeton

