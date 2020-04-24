Charging station unveiled

Sunbury is on the map — for charging stations.

A electric vehicle charging station was recently installed in Old Church Park. The station was made possible through a reimbursement program with American Electric Power and ChargePoint.

“The station will be advertised in a local drive electric group newsletter in April and of course is visible to all electric vehicles using an app to identify charging stations,” Social Media Coordinator June Rhodes-Diehl said. The comments were mentioned by Sunbury Administrator Allen Rothermel in a recent report.

Sunbury is charging 50 cents a minute, which is comparable to other stations in the area. The intent of the station is to draw more drivers of electric vehicles into the village.

Some motorists going through the village square will notice construction is continuing at the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets. The project is for a 14-space parking lot and village marker, plus drainage improvements. A recent engineering report states, “Contractor is confident they can finish by May 15, 2020, even with a late start.”

In other other matters, Sunbury Village Council recently voted by majority ballot to appoint Greg Elliott to the Sunbury Zoning Commission. Mayor Tommy Hatfield said smoke alarms have been installed in the town hall.

Council also approved the following ordinances: A second building behind the Wendy’s on North Miller Drive just north of Advanced Auto Parts; piping for the upground reservoir outlet; and a three-year contract with Local Waste Services for residential refuse collection.

Also approved was an emergency resolution regarding the pursuit and use of potential opioid litigation settlement funds. The settlement was between the state of Ohio and opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The village’s council and commissions are currently having virtual meetings during the coronavirus crisis.

The Fishing Derby slated for May 2 at Sunbury Reservoir is canceled.

Sunbury’s annual “Movies on the Square” is still planned for the time being. This summer’s films are: “Frozen II” (June 5), “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (July 10) and “Toy Story 4” (August 7). Movies start at dusk.

The village is accepting applications for part-time summer help from May 26-Aug. 17. Work includes landscaping, maintenance, mowing, painting and trimming. Local high school students may apply by 4:30 p.m. today to: arothermel@sunburyohio.org.

Construction continues on a new parking lot at Cherry and Columbus streets in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_DSCF7002.jpg Construction continues on a new parking lot at Cherry and Columbus streets in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette A charging station was installed in the Old Church Park lot in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_DSCF7009.jpg A charging station was installed in the Old Church Park lot in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

