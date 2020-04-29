2020 Primary Election Results (Contested Races)

Unofficial Election Results
— Representative to Congress – District 12 (D)
Jenny Bell (D) 22,870 41.27%
•Alaina Shearer (D) 32,546 58.73%
— Representative to Congress – District 12 (R)
•Troy Balderson 47,903 84.09%
Tim Day 9,060 15.91%
— County Recorder (REPUBLICAN)
•Melissa Jordan 11,384 71.15%
Dana Ray 4,616 28.85%
— Member of State Central Committee, Woman – 19th District (REPUBLICAN)
Melanie Leneghan 7,233 46.50%
•Eileen Watts 8,322 53.50%
— Member of County Central Committee – Orange L (DEMOCRATIC)
Katherine L. Cole 65 45.45%
•Joydeep Gupta 78 54.55%
— Member of State Central Committee, Man – 19th District (REPUBLICAN)
Fred L. Dailey 3,392 23.71%
•Jack Etheridge 8,980 62.77%
Doug Moody 1,935 13.52%
— Member of County Central Committee – Berkshire D (REPUBLICAN)
Steven Clements 19 25.68%
Jonathan R. Kerr 24 32.43%
•April Shicks 31 41.89%
— Member of County Central Committee – Concord B (REPUBLICAN)
•Michael J. Koren 17 51.52%
Christian J. Price 16 48.48%
— Member of County Central Committee – Concord F (REPUBLICAN)
Seiji Kille 16 19.28%
•Laura P. Kleinschmidt 67 80.72%
— Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 1-D (REPUBLICAN)
•Wendell D. Beachy 30 50.85%
Kayla Lemaster 29 49.15%
— Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 1-C (REPUBLICAN)
•Cindy Dinovo 117 91.41%
Chris Zourdos 11 8.59%
— Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 2-A (REPUBLICAN)
Eric E. Coss 72 47.06%
•Mike Newbern 81 52.94%
— Member of County Central Committee – Genoa K (REPUBLICAN)
Wendell Dalton 29 30.85%
•Kimberly Flasher 65 69.15%
— Member of County Central Committee – Genoa P (REPUBLICAN)
John Richard Jenkins, III 25 18.38%
•Emily A. Pelphrey 111 81.62%
— Member of County Central Committee – Kingston B (REPUBLICAN)
James Fedako 33 23.74%
•Larry Roof 106 76.26%
— Member of County Central Committee – Liberty A (REPUBLICAN)
Mike Gemperline 57 34.76%
•Paul Scarsella 107 65.24%
— Member of County Central Committee – Liberty H (REPUBLICAN)
Nancy Denutte 73 39.46%
•Becca Mount 112 60.54%
— Member of County Central Committee – Liberty D (REPUBLICAN)
Kelly Kammann 48 40.34%
•Donald E. Rankey, Jr. 71 59.66%
— Member of County Central Committee – Liberty E (REPUBLICAN)
•Ann Marie Hunker 70 66.04%
Karl E. Salmon 36 33.96%
— Member of County Central Committee – Liberty K (REPUBLICAN)
•Elaine Beed 84 71.79%
Meg Smith 33 28.21%
— Member of County Central Committee – Orange Q (REPUBLICAN)
Katy Barricklow 31 31.63%
•Ben Grumbles 67 68.37%
— Member of County Central Committee – Ostrander (REPUBLICAN)
•Greg Eldredge 33 60.00%
Scott Fryman 22 40.00%
— Member of County Central Committee – Powell I (REPUBLICAN)
Jai Chabria 13 12.15%
•Nicole G. Scott 94 87.85%
— Member of County Central Committee – Powell J (REPUBLICAN)
Jon C. Bennehoof 66 30.84%
•Brian Lorenz 148 69.16%
— Member of County Central Committee – Sunbury B (REPUBLICAN)
Louann Cook 20 18.69%
•Tommy Hatfield 87 81.31%
— Member of County Central Committee – Westerville City D (REPUBLICAN)
•Brian N. Hall 36 55.38%
Arthur Wallis Shantz, Jr. 29 44.62%
These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.