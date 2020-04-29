Posted on by

2020 Primary Election Results (Contested Races)


photo

Unofficial Election Results

Representative to Congress – District 12 (D)

Jenny Bell (D) 22,870 41.27%

•Alaina Shearer (D) 32,546 58.73%

Representative to Congress – District 12 (R)

•Troy Balderson 47,903 84.09%

Tim Day 9,060 15.91%

County Recorder (REPUBLICAN)

•Melissa Jordan 11,384 71.15%

Dana Ray 4,616 28.85%

Member of State Central Committee, Woman – 19th District (REPUBLICAN)

Melanie Leneghan 7,233 46.50%

•Eileen Watts 8,322 53.50%

Member of County Central Committee – Orange L (DEMOCRATIC)

Katherine L. Cole 65 45.45%

•Joydeep Gupta 78 54.55%

Member of State Central Committee, Man – 19th District (REPUBLICAN)

Fred L. Dailey 3,392 23.71%

•Jack Etheridge 8,980 62.77%

Doug Moody 1,935 13.52%

Member of County Central Committee – Berkshire D (REPUBLICAN)

Steven Clements 19 25.68%

Jonathan R. Kerr 24 32.43%

•April Shicks 31 41.89%

Member of County Central Committee – Concord B (REPUBLICAN)

•Michael J. Koren 17 51.52%

Christian J. Price 16 48.48%

Member of County Central Committee – Concord F (REPUBLICAN)

Seiji Kille 16 19.28%

•Laura P. Kleinschmidt 67 80.72%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 1-D (REPUBLICAN)

•Wendell D. Beachy 30 50.85%

Kayla Lemaster 29 49.15%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 1-C (REPUBLICAN)

•Cindy Dinovo 117 91.41%

Chris Zourdos 11 8.59%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 2-A (REPUBLICAN)

Eric E. Coss 72 47.06%

•Mike Newbern 81 52.94%

Member of County Central Committee – Genoa K (REPUBLICAN)

Wendell Dalton 29 30.85%

•Kimberly Flasher 65 69.15%

Member of County Central Committee – Genoa P (REPUBLICAN)

John Richard Jenkins, III 25 18.38%

•Emily A. Pelphrey 111 81.62%

Member of County Central Committee – Kingston B (REPUBLICAN)

James Fedako 33 23.74%

•Larry Roof 106 76.26%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty A (REPUBLICAN)

Mike Gemperline 57 34.76%

•Paul Scarsella 107 65.24%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty H (REPUBLICAN)

Nancy Denutte 73 39.46%

•Becca Mount 112 60.54%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty D (REPUBLICAN)

Kelly Kammann 48 40.34%

•Donald E. Rankey, Jr. 71 59.66%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty E (REPUBLICAN)

•Ann Marie Hunker 70 66.04%

Karl E. Salmon 36 33.96%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty K (REPUBLICAN)

•Elaine Beed 84 71.79%

Meg Smith 33 28.21%

Member of County Central Committee – Orange Q (REPUBLICAN)

Katy Barricklow 31 31.63%

•Ben Grumbles 67 68.37%

Member of County Central Committee – Ostrander (REPUBLICAN)

•Greg Eldredge 33 60.00%

Scott Fryman 22 40.00%

Member of County Central Committee – Powell I (REPUBLICAN)

Jai Chabria 13 12.15%

•Nicole G. Scott 94 87.85%

Member of County Central Committee – Powell J (REPUBLICAN)

Jon C. Bennehoof 66 30.84%

•Brian Lorenz 148 69.16%

Member of County Central Committee – Sunbury B (REPUBLICAN)

Louann Cook 20 18.69%

•Tommy Hatfield 87 81.31%

Member of County Central Committee – Westerville City D (REPUBLICAN)

•Brian N. Hall 36 55.38%

Arthur Wallis Shantz, Jr. 29 44.62%

These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

