Voters approve Wornstaff library levy

Voters in the village of Ashley and Oxford Township showed support for their local library during Tuesday’s primary election by passing a five-year, 2-mill replacement levy for the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

The levy, which will generate approximately $97,000 a year for the library and cost voters $70 a year per $100,000 of valuation, passed 209 votes (75%) to 71 votes (25%), according to unofficial results from the Delaware County Board of Elections.

The library, located at 302 E. High St. in Ashley, will use the additional funds to update and maintain the building, according to Director Amee Sword.

Sword said Wednesday she is “very thankful and grateful” that voters approved the levy.

“I was concerned it may not pass, because I was uncertain how many community members would vote by mail,” Sword said. “It was just an unknown factor. The staff and (Wornstaff Memorial Public Library) Board of Trustees are extremely happy the levy passed.”

Sword added the levy passing with 75% of the vote shows how important the library is to the community.

“It reinforces our importance and value to the community members within the village of Ashley and Oxford Township,” Sword said. “This levy passed asking for additional funds during a stay-at-home order in which some of our community members may not be working. Personally, I am extremely grateful for the support given to the library. We will do our best to continue to offer programs, resources, and collections which are needed and wanted.”

The “Support the Ashley Wornstaff Library” Facebook page made a post Wednesday thanking the community for approving the levy.

“Thank You: Oxford Township & Village of Ashley Voters!,” the post states. “The levy overwhelmingly passed! We are forever grateful. You see the true value of a top-notch library. Thank you to all the people who willingly went the extra mile during this campaign. You guys are the best!”

In addition, a post on the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Facebook page states, “Thank you for supporting us! A special thanks to the levy committee of Haley Leonard, Liz Barker, Vicky Collins, Candy Staley, Beth Bennington, Kim Burns, and Laura Leach for your time and work to promote the levy.”

Pictured is the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library on East High Street in Ashley.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

