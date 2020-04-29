Jordan set to serve another term

Delaware County Republicans selected incumbent Melissa Jordan as their nominee for Delaware County Recorder during Tuesday’s primary election. No Democrat sought their party’s nomination for the position, meaning Jordan will run unopposed in the November general election.

The Delaware County Board of Elections reported Tuesday that Jordan (R-Delaware) won the nomination after receiving 11,384 votes or 71.15% percent of the total votes counted. Jordan’s opponent, Dana Ray (R-Galena), received 4,616 votes (28.85%).

According to the Delaware County Recorder’s website, “the recorder is responsible for indexing all real estate and personal property records for Delaware County, collecting appropriate filing fees, and Military Service Discharge records.”

Jordan has held the office since she was appointed in 2011 to fill a vacated term. She was formally elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

On Wednesday, Jordan said thanked voters for selecting her for the position.

“I want to thank those who voted to return me to the Delaware County Recorder’s Office, and I am honored to be given the privilege of serving another four years,” Jordan said. “Delaware County is a great place to live. My young kids and I love everything about this county, and I feel blessed to live and work here.”

In March, Jordan said one of the challenges facing the office is the increased growth in the county, adding she’s ready to take on the challenges.

“My near decade of experience running the office and making improvements, and my fiscally conservative principles, have well positioned me to have the recorder’s office ready to respond responsibly to that growth,” Jordan said in March. “We will be ready to guard tax dollars, while judiciously meeting the demands of the increased work-flow in the office. I have ideas for further community engagement and improvements to technology to keep pace with the digital era as well. My track record of successfully implementing cost-effective improvements and programs in this office is unmatched. I will continue to do this and more, if re-elected.”

Ray said Wednesday she’s disappointed in the results, but she’s thankful for everyone who supported her.

“The voters have spoken and I respect the democratic process,” Ray said. “While I and my supporters are disappointed in the outcome, I look forward to working with Recorder Jordan over the next four years to help make the recorder’s office the best it can be. My desire to ensure accuracy, integrity, and dependability for the records has not changed and will determine any future endeavors. I would like to thank everyone who supported my campaign. I am truly blessed.”

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

