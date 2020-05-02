Buckeye Valley community adopts seniors

Following Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that students would not return to school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the Buckeye Valley community came together to support seniors at Buckeye Valley High School.

Maggie Yates-Eurez said she started the “Buckeye Valley Adopt a Senior” group on Facebook after seeing a similar one for a different district. In the group, parents or others post pictures and information about seniors at Buckeye Valley, and members of the community “adopt” them and show them “love and encouragement.”

“This is important to me, because I personally have a senior this year,” Yates-Eurez said. “Seeing everything that he and his classmates are missing out on — like graduation, sports, prom, and just spending the last couple months of high school with friends — it is very sad. They should be making memories with friends, and unfortunately, that was taken away from them. We want them to know that we are all thinking of them and want to do something to help brighten their days.”

The group was created on April 23, and since then, it has amassed approximately 700 members.

“The parents, extended families, teachers, and other school staff have been fabulous,” Yates-Eurez said. “Every student listed has been adopted, most by multiple people. I knew that the Buckeye Valley community would step up and make this a success. They always do, whatever the situation.”

Yates-Eurez added she hopes the group gives seniors something to look forward to and feel good about.

“We want the seniors to know that we know this isn’t how they pictured their high school experience ending, but they all have bright futures ahead of them and an entire community to back them up on their journey,” she said.

More information about the group can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/237518230942634/.

The Buckeye Valley Local School District has announced it will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for the Buckeye Valley Class of 2020 at 7 p.m. May 23. The district is also planning to hold a physical graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. June 28 in Gray Chapel on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University.

“The district felt it important to host a graduation in May, and although it will be a different kind of ceremony, our hope is that the entire BV community will tune in and recognize the accomplishments of the members of Buckeye Valley’s graduating class,” the district’s website states. “It is our sincere hope that the class of 2020 will be celebrated both in May and gathered together again in June.”

The Buckeye Valley Class of 2020. A majority of the class has been “adopted” by the “Buckeye Valley Adopt a Senior” group. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_DSC_0010.jpg The Buckeye Valley Class of 2020. A majority of the class has been “adopted” by the “Buckeye Valley Adopt a Senior” group. Courtesy photo | Lifetouch The “Buckeye Valley Adopt a Senior” group on Facebook started April 23 and has grown to about 700 members. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_Buckeye-Valley-Adopt-a-Senior.jpg The “Buckeye Valley Adopt a Senior” group on Facebook started April 23 and has grown to about 700 members. Courtesy image | Facebook

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

