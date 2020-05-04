Confirmed COVID-19 cases in county top 140

There are 143 people in Delaware County who have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, the Delaware General Health District announced Monday afternoon.

That number is up from 133 confirmed cases on Friday afternoon. Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 50. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 52% to 48%.

However, 141 people in the county have recovered from the global pandemic, the DGHD said. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

There are also 38 probable cases of people with the infectious disease. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

The DGHD statistics also state that eight people are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths in the county, announced March 29, April 7 and April 15. Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18. Delaware County has a population of 205,559 (74,243 households).

Globally, there are more than 3.6 million people who are confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, including more than 1.2 million in the United States. There are 20 states reporting more than 10,000 confirmed cases. Spain and Italy have more than 200,000 people confirmed to have COVID-19, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran and the country of origin, China.

The website Worldometer reports there are now more than 1.1 million people around the world who have recovered, or 82% of cases with an outcome. There have been 250,000 deaths worldwide due to COVID-19. The world population is 7.7 billion.

More than 7 million people have been tested in the United States, including nearly a million in New York state. Ohio has administered the 14th-most tests in the U.S., 150,166 tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that as of May 3, 65,735 people in the United States had died from COVID-19. The U.S. has an estimated 333 million people.

The Ohio Department of Health states there have been 20,474 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon. The death toll stands at 1,056 people. There have been 3,809 people hospitalized, with 1,090 ICU admissions. The median age is 50, ages range from 1 to 106 years old, and 56% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

The ODH coronavirus dashboard lists confirmed cases by county. Franklin County, with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases, has overtaken Marion County as the county with the most cases. Cuyahoga County also has more than 2,000 cases.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has 179 people with COVID-19, 21 persons hospitalized, and four deaths. The DGHD said the discrepancy is because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

