DACC to hold virtual graduation May 18

The Delaware Area Career Center announced over the weekend it will be holding this year’s completion ceremony virtually on May 18.

DACC Principal Jim Gaskill released a video this weekend outlining the end of the school year for DACC students and announcing the school’s graduation ceremony will be held on it’s planned date, May 18. Instead of it taking place in person, the ceremony will be held virtually.

Gaskill said the school originally planned to move the in-person ceremony to July 8, but he said in the video the plan no longer seemed like the best course of action.

“Unfortunately, as with everything else, information continues to change, day by day, and we are receiving recommendations like all other school districts are from our health officials and our governor that we should not plan to have a ceremony in July,” Gaskill said in the video. “We thought about moving our date to a little bit later in the summertime in hopes that we would be cleared to have a large gathering and have a ceremony together, but that does not look to be promising at this time. After considering many options and talking to other schools, listening to our health officials and governor, we have decided we are going to put together a virtual ceremony for our students.”

Gaskill said the change of plans is appropriate for the career center, which teaches flexibility and adaptability. He added the current plan is to release the video at 7 p.m. May 18, when the original in-person ceremony would have been held.

“We want to make this as special as we can, but we know it’s not the same,” Gaskill said. “It’s not the same as being able to come together in a large atrium and celebrate as a big family, but we’re going to do our best to make it special. You deserve that. Your family deserves that. We hope that we’re able to do that and we’re able to recognize our graduates and the accomplishments that you made this year.”

Gaskill said he hopes seniors view the completion video as a “keepsake.”

“Everything is different in our world and not being able to have this ceremony now is no exception,” he said. “Different does not mean that it has to be better or worse. If we could do a traditional completion ceremony, we would do that. What I can give you is something to hold onto over the years. A special message from our staff and a way to celebrate your program completion with your family in the safety of your own home.”

Gaskill said that on May 19, seniors can pick up their completion certificate and any personal effects in their labs via a drive-thru service that will be conducted on the school’s east side from 4 to 6 p.m. He added sophomores and juniors can come collect their personal items May 20-21. On these dates, students will be asked to also return items like laptops and hotspots to the school.

“(We’re) looking forward to those dates and the opportunity to see you one last time,” Gaskill said. “I miss you, our staff misses you. Everyone misses seeing our students and our families. Unfortunately, this is an unprecedented time in our lives. We have to keep each other safe. Please take care of each other; be kind to each other; stay safe; and hopefully, we’ll be able to come together again real soon. We’ll get through this together.”

Gaskill added the school will continue to communicate with students, and lab instructors will be in contact with their students about personal items left in the labs.

More information can be found at https://www.delawareareacc.org/.

Delaware Area Career Center Principal Jim Gaskill, left, delivers a message to students Monday that will be part of the school’s graduation ceremony video. The school decided to cancel its in-person ceremony and celebrate with a virtual ceremony. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_gaskill.jpg Delaware Area Career Center Principal Jim Gaskill, left, delivers a message to students Monday that will be part of the school’s graduation ceremony video. The school decided to cancel its in-person ceremony and celebrate with a virtual ceremony. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@gmail.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

